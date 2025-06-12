Bradenton man accused of robbing Sarasota 7-Eleven at gunpoint arrested during traffic stop
SARASOTA, Fla. - Deputies in Sarasota have arrested a suspect they say robbed a Sarasota convenience store early Tuesday morning.
The backstory:
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 shortly before 5 a.m. on June 10 to report a robbery on Honore Avenue.
The store cashier described the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a mask and carrying an AR-15 rifle. He demanded money from the cashier and left the scene.
Investigators identified Denzel Alejandro Hernandez Cuevas as a person of interest.
Later that day, the Holmes Beach Police Department pulled Cuevas over and detained him during a traffic stop.
Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Authorities say Cuevas’ arrest was a well-coordinated effort between SCSO patrol and TAC units, and the Criminal Investigations Section, with the assistance of the Holmes Beach Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The robbery is still under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
