Bradenton man arrested in Sarasota shooting

Sarasota police say a suspect from Bradenton was arrested for shooting at a group of men over the weekend.

On Saturday, before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of 23rd Street and Dixie Avenue. They said one of the shooting suspects was in custody and two other people were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believed 24-year-old Yalik Miller started shooting at the group following an argument.

Officers arrested Miller "based on statements made during their investigation" that led them to a probable cause to arrest him.

Miller faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault.