Bradenton man becomes millionaire after buying $10 scratch-off lotto ticket

A Bradenton man is now a millionaire, all thanks to a winning $10 scratch-off lottery ticket.

Richard Walker, 60, won the $2 million top prize from the Florida Lottery's CASHWORD scratch-off game.

Walker bought the winning ticket at a Bradenton Winn-Dixie, which will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

Lottery officials said Walker chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,475,000.