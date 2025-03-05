Bradenton man died after crashing into tree in I-75 median in Hillsborough County: FHP

The Brief A Bradenton man died after crashing into a tree in a median along I-75 south of Big Bend Road in Hillsborough County. The 84-year-old lost control of his vehicle ahead of the crash. He was pronounced dead by EMS officials who responded to the scene.



A Bradenton man died after crashing into a tree in a median along I-75 in Hillsborough County on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the 84-year-old was driving a Toyota Sienna in the southbound lanes of I-75 south of Big Bend Road. That's when they said the driver lost control of the vehicle, drove off into the median and hit a tree.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, troopers said.

FHP said the southbound lanes were cleared in the area.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver was not released by troopers. It also remains unknown why he lost control of the vehicle before the crash.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

