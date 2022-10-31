Bradenton man riding bicycle dies following traffic crash

A 27-year-old man passed away two days after a traffic crash occurred in Bradenton, troopers said.

The crash occurred Saturday around 9:17 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A vehicle was heading north in the center lane of U.S. Highway 41, south of 50th Avenue Plaza West.

Meanwhile, a bicyclist was traveling west across the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 and ended up in the vehicle's path. The pedestrian was taken to Blake Hospital with critical injuries and passed away Monday.

Troopers did not say in a press release whether the bicyclist was in a crosswalk and are continuing to investigate the crash.