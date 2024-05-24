Deputy injured during shooting at senior health facility in Bradenton, suspect in custody: MCSO

A deputy is in stable condition after being shot in the arm early on Friday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they are currently investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened at Aspire Health Group, a senior health care facility located at 6305 Cortez Rd W.

No patients or staff were hurt during the shooting, according to authorities.

MCSO says the suspect is in custody.

Sheriff Rick Wells is expected to provide an update at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

