Teenage girl and 35-year-old male injured in Bradenton shooting, police say

Two people were injured in a Bradenton shooting on Saturday night, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 14th St W.

Police say a 13-year-old female and a 35-year-old male were shot at multiple times by an unknown suspect while standing in the parking lot of their residence.

The suspect, a black male, was driving a silver Chevrolet Impala, according to authorities.

The female was struck once, and the male sustained multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Both have been hospitalized and their conditions aren’t currently available.

Both victims are in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or contact Detective Jeff Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.