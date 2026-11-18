The Brief Bradenton police Officer John Bembry returned to patrol Tuesday night, one week after he and Lt. Perry Merrill were hit by a fleeing suspect's vehicle, according to the Bradenton Police Department. Police said Bembry sustained leg and knee injuries but focused on helping Merrill immediately after the crash. Merrill is recovering at home from a traumatic brain injury and is looking forward to rejoining his squad, BPD said.



A Bradenton police officer has returned to patrol, just over a week after he and a fellow officer were hit by a fleeing suspect’s vehicle, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Bradenton police officer return

What we know:

Officer John Bembry returned to patrol Tuesday night, after the Nov. 8 incident left him and Lt. Perry Merrill injured.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

In a social media post Wednesday, BPD shared video of Bembry returning to work and praised his actions in the moments after the collision.

"In the moments after the impact, Officer Bembry focused on helping Lt. Merrill despite his own injuries," the department said. "He was anxious to return to the road — and we're grateful to have him back."

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Merrill continues to recover at home from a traumatic brain injury. He is in good spirits and looking forward to also rejoining his squad, the department said.

What happened to the Bradenton officers?

The backstory:

The incident happened early Nov. 8 near a Wawa at First Street and Sixth Avenue East. Officers responded after employees reported a man waving a gun and harassing customers, according to BPD.

Merrill and Bembry approached the man, identified as Dejerrian Murray, 35. BPD body camera footage showed Murray getting into his vehicle and abruptly backing into the officers before fleeing.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. Merrill suffered a traumatic brain injury and a brain bleed, while Bembry sustained injuries to his leg and knee, BPD said.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department (Left to right: Lt. Perry Merrill, Officer John Bembry)

A multi-agency pursuit followed, stretching north toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge before ending back in Bradenton. Florida Highway Patrol troopers stopped Murray with a precision immobilization technique.

Murray faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, according to police and court records.

State inquiry

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading an independent investigation into the incident, including shots fired by responding officers.

Lieutenant recovery timeline

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced an estimated timeline for when Merrill will be medically cleared to return to active duty.