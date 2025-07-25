Bradenton police officer takes his own life, department urges mental health awareness

The Brief A Bradenton police officer died by suicide on Thursday. His family and fellow officers hope his story sparks a larger conversation about the unseen toll of the job and the importance of mental health support for first responders.



The Bradenton Police Department is grieving the heartbreaking loss of one of its own.

Officer Zachary Butterfield died by suicide on Thursday. Now, his family and fellow officers are sharing his story — hoping it sparks a larger conversation about the unseen toll of the job and the critical importance of mental health support for first responders.

The backstory:

Butterfield was known among his peers as a man with a big smile and an even bigger heart. A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, he joined the Bradenton Police Department three years ago and quickly made an impact. He was also on the department’s SWAT team.

"He was a bit of a jokester… a funny guy that always lightened the room," said Bradenton Police Chief Josh Cramer. "He loved every day. He got up at 4:30 in the morning, drove two counties over to be here. He loved this job and the people he worked with."

But behind the warm smile, Butterfield was quietly battling internal pain.

Just months ago, Butterfield was honored with the department’s lifesaving award for his actions on a call. On Thursday, the officer — husband, father and friend — took his own life.

Dig deeper:

Cramer said Butterfield did something many officers struggle to do: He asked for help.

"He reached out to our peer counseling group," Cramer said. "They found him a spot at a local first responder retreat where he was able to talk with counselors and others going through similar things."

Butterfield’s wife and his chief said they want to highlight that step — the bravery it takes to say something isn’t right. Because they know other officers are carrying similar burdens, often in silence.

Nationwide, suicide is the leading cause of death among law enforcement officers — a painful truth that underscores the need for change. More officers have died at their own hands than in the line of duty.

Local perspective:

The Suncoast Police Benevolent Association is working to shift that culture of silence. They’ve launched a mental health peer support course at St. Petersburg College, designed to train officers to support each other.

"It’s much easier to open up to someone who understands what you’ve seen and been through," said Jonathan Vasquez, the president of the association. "Saving one life is everything. We want officers to know suicide is never the only option."

The group’s challenge coin reads: "First to Respond, Last to Ask for Help." It’s a mindset they’re determined to rewrite.

What they're saying:

Cramer said that while his department mourns, they’re also motivated to honor Butterfield’s legacy by making sure others know help is out there.

"There was love in his heart for what he did and the people he worked with," Cramer said. "That’s what I’m going to try to carry with me every day."

Officer Zachary Butterfield is remembered not just for how he served, but for his courage to speak up — and for the hope that sharing his story will help someone else do the same.

What you can do:

There are other resources available for first responders, including the following:

The First Responder Hope Line at 211 or (866) 4FL-HERO or crisiscenter.com/aboutus/services-programs/first-responder-hope-line.

Operation Restore at the Franciscan Center in Tampa, visit their website: franciscancentertampa.org/healing/first-responders

HCA Florida Largo West Hospital First Responder Protocol – (727) 460-3193

Struggle Well – bouldercrest.org/program/struggle-well

Shatterproof – (866) 768-9792

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.