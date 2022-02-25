Bradenton police searching for burglars posing as pest control employees

article

Police in Bradenton are searching for two men they say pretended to be employees of a pest control company, entered several condos and stole from the residents when they were distracted.

It happened Feb. 24 between 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Ironwood/Pinebrook neighborhood and the River Oaks Condominiums.

Police say the suspects were driving a dark-colored 2019 or newer model Chevrolet Silverado with a cover on the bed and trailer hitch. A third suspect (no picture available) drove and stayed in the vehicle.

The suspects wore gloves and masks during these crimes, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jay Gow or Detective Todd Freed at (941) 932-9373 or 941-932-9370. You may also email any information on this or other cases to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM, or remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or providing an anonymous E-Tip through the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

Police advise not allowing anyone into your home who you didn’t hire. They say anyone posing as a contractor on behalf of a homeowners association, management company or anyone else that you are not expecting you should confirm their employment status and identity before letting anyone into your home.

