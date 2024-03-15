Bradenton police sergeant on marine unit honored with eternal reef after passing away from cancer

Sergeant Lee Cosens served in the Army and with the marine unit at Bradenton Police Department before passing away from cancer. Now, his family spent Friday morning crafting and creating a reef ball in his memory.

"He was truly his brother’s keeper. He watched out for everybody," said his wife Amy Cosens.

Sgt. Cosens was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Kidney Cancer. Doctors said it likely came from burn pit exposure during his time in the Army while serving in Afghanistan.

However, despite his diagnosis, Sgt. Cosens continued to show up for his community and family.

"He fought harder than I’ve ever seen anybody fight," his wife said. "We truly committed after he was diagnosed to doing, as we called it, doing the things. We lived a whole life in two years."

Just two weeks before he passed away, Sgt. Cosens told Amy that he wanted part of his remains to become an eternal reef.

"It was something we talked about. He wasn’t sure. And in the end he said, you know I want somewhere that the girls can visit," she said.

As the head of the Bradenton Police Department's marine unit, the water called to Sgt. Cosens both on and off duty.

"It was just our happy place, it is where we could go after he was diagnosed to just put it all aside," Amy said.

Sgt. Cosens wife and two daughters began the process of creating his reef ball at Eternal Reefs in Sarasota on Friday.

"We put in things we know were important to him. The challenge coin, the Army pin," Amy pointed out.

The reef ball will breathe new life into the bottom of the sea floor, while honoring Sgt. Cosen’s legacy.

"This feels like the last, and for me, the most important step. I’m so excited for the girls, for when we go on the beach or the boat to bring our flowers there. My hope is 5-10 years down the line the girls can get their scuba certifications and go visit," she said.

Amy also hopes to be reunited with her husband, one day in the sea.

"The plan for me 50 years down the line is to also do eternal reefs, so eventually we will make it back there together," she said.

