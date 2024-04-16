Tropicana plant shooting, kidnapping suspect arrested in Bradenton after months on the run

A Florida fugitive who has been on the run since last June after law enforcement officers say he shot a co-worker at the Tropicana plant in Bradenton and kidnapped another, has been arrested.

Police say 51-year-old Demetrius Tyrone Bell was arrested in Bradenton early Tuesday.

According to law enforcement officers, Bell went into the Tropicana plant on June 5, 2023, after his scheduled shift, and shot a male co-worker, seriously injuring him.

At the time, police said they believed the two men were involved in a dispute. The victim was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. No other employees were injured in the shooting.

After the shooting, investigators say he forced a female co-worker to leave with him. He set her free two days later.

On Monday night, Bradenton police got a tip that Bell was back in Bradenton.

The Bradenton Police Department says Bell ran from officers, but with help from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit, he was spotted clinging to the roof of a storage facility in the 2800 block of Manatee Ave. E. Video shows law enforcement officers taking him into custody.

Demetrius Bell mugshot courtesy of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Bell is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, armed kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

BPD states that more charges may be filed as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Beckley at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com or 941-932-9356. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, can call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.

