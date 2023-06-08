Tropicana shooting suspect sets missing Bradenton woman free as he remains at large, police say

A missing Bradenton woman has been safely located after police say she was taken against her will from the Tropicana Bradenton plant by her co-worker who is accused of shooting at a fellow employee.

Police say Elecia Nicole Bing, 38, who was reported missing after she was last seen involuntarily leaving the plant with 50-year-old Demetrius Tyrone Bell, around 10:30 p.m. on Monday was located in Tampa on Wednesday night and is expected to be reunited with her family on Thursday.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, Bell entered the Tropicana plant on Monday night and shot a male co-worker after the two had an earlier dispute.

Police are searching for Demitrius Bell in connection with a shooting at a Tropicana plant in Bradenton.

Police say Bell fled the scene with Bing, who did not leave willingly and will not face charges.

PREVIOUS: Tropicana plant shooting suspect on the run, employee missing after argument leads to gunfire, police say

Detectives are still looking for Bell who is now wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault in addition to previous charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Car similar to the one Bell was driving. Courtesy of the Bradenton Police Department.

The victim who was shot remains hospitalized.

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com. Tipsters can also contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.