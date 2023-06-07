Missing Florida woman may be with Tropicana plant shooting suspect, police say

The Bradenton Police Department is still searching for a missing woman in connection with a shooting at the Tropicana plant on Monday night.

Police are searching for Elecia Nicole Bing, and believe she may be with shooting suspect Demitrius Tyrone Bell.

Bell is accused of walking into the Tropicana plant Monday night, after his shift, and opening fire on a co-worker.

READ: Man accused of jumping into Busch Gardens alligator enclosure arrested

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. No other employees were injured in the shooting, and police believe the two men were involved in a dispute.

Police are searching for Demitrius Bell in connection with a shooting at a Tropicana plant in Bradenton.

"They did know one another. It appeared the shooter was only interested in shooting the victim. We believe there was some sort of relationship. Exactly what caused it to escalate to this is something we are still working through," said Meredith Frameli, the public information officer for the Bradenton Police Department.

READ: Florida woman who deputies say shot, killed her neighbor arrested

Police say Bell fled in a 2015 black Camaro with Florida license plate QUQF97.

Car similar to the one Bell was driving. Courtesy of the Bradenton Police Department.

On Tuesday, police announced Bing had vanished. Officers consider her a missing, endangered person and are concerned for her safety.

She was last seen leaving the Tropicana facility with Bell, according to officers.

READ: 911 call reveals moments after University of Tampa student was shot and killed while getting into wrong car

Bing is an employee at Tropicana Bradenton and was co-worker of the victim and Bell, authorities said.

Elecia Bing is considered missing and endangered after a shooting at the Tropicana Bradenton facility. Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

Bing is 5'10," approximately 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators said she was last seen wearing a yellow safety shirt and blue jeans.

Bell has several previous charges, including domestic violence, possession of drugs, and robbery with a gun. He's a convicted felon and should not have had a gun in his possession.

The Bradenton Police Department is actively looking for Bell and Bing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at (941) 932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.