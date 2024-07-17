Florida mother accused of leaving child in hot car while shopping at Walmart

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida mother is facing criminal charges after investigators say she left her child inside a hot car while shopping at Walmart.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, Anastasiya Motalava was seen on surveillance video inside the store for more than 30 minutes in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday.

Investigators said during that time, her vehicle was not running, and the window was only slightly cracked.



Fire Rescue got the child, whose age was not released, out of the car and took care of the child, police said.

Motalava was arrested after returning to the parking lot and faces a child neglect charge. Jail records show she has posted bond.

