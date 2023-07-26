Teens with BB gun at Brandon elementary school face charges after school lockdown: 'No laughing matter'

Hillsborough County deputies took two teenagers into custody on Tuesday afternoon after they say the pair brought a BB gun onto the campus of a Brandon elementary school.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the principal of Schmidt Elementary School reportedly saw two men on campus, one armed with a rifle around 12:30 p.m.

Since there were students and teachers at the school taking summer classes, it was placed on lockdown.

One of the teens who arrested was 18-year-old Kelvin Dupree. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

When deputies arrived, they found the two suspects on the east side of the school, near the school drop-off area.

In bodycam video, deputies can be heard giving loud verbal commands for the suspects to drop the firearm and lie on the ground.

Both suspects were compliant and were taken into custody without incident.

"In the face of potential danger, with a weapon on campus, our deputies exemplified unparalleled professionalism," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Their quick and calculated response ensured the safety of the students and teachers on campus, as well as their own."

Deputies say the firearm was determined to be a BB gun with an optic.

"The start of a new school year is just around the corner, and this is my stark warning, guns on campus are no laughing matter. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we take any reports of firearms seriously," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Those who make threats or bring guns onto school grounds will face swift and decisive action. We will not hesitate to make arrests to ensure a secure and nurturing learning environment for all."

Both suspects were arrested and face multiple charges, including exhibition of a weapon on school property, trespass on school property with a weapon and disrupting a school/lawful assembly.

