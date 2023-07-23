Five injured in shooting at Tally Ho Bar Lounge & Grill

article

On Sunday morning, multiple people were injured in a shooting at Tally Ho Bar Lounge & Grill, according to authorities.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a group of people at the bar for a party organized by the business.

Five victims who were at the bar for the party were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Detectives say they are still interviewing witnesses, victims and gathering information.

In a statement released to Fox 13, Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "It is disheartening to hear that the lives of so many people were jeopardized because a few people think the way to solve their problems is with violence. GRIT, which was organized to battle gun violence in our community, will do what they do best. They will find the shooters responsible, and they will be charged for their crimes."