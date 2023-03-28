Brandon man charged with 100 counts of child pornography possession

article

A Brandon man is accused of having hundreds of images of child pornography on his phone and electronic devices.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, detectives went to the home of John Priester, 21, after receiving a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone at his address was uploading child pornography.

Detectives say Priester gave them permission to search his phone and two other electronic devices where they found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

"We are grateful to our national and local partners who join us in the fight against the victimization of our children," stated Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to the hard work of our detectives, they were able to locate this predator and get him out of our community."

Priester was charged with one count of film, distribute, or possess image or video of sexual activity with an animal, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, 100 counts of possession of child pornography, and 100 counts of in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.