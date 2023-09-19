Brandon man killed after crashing into traffic reflector on SR-618, FHP says

article

A Brandon man was killed on Monday afternoon after crashing into a traffic reflector and traffic signal support, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 3:37 p.m.

FHP says a 71-year-old was traveling westbound on the exit ramp from SR-618 to US-301 when he lost control of his car for an unknown reason.

READ: Tampa Bay area, state leaders work to curb suicide among law enforcement officers

As a result, the car left the roadway and collided with a traffic reflector and traffic signal support.

The driver suffered fatal injuries, according to FHP.

There was also one passenger in the car who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, said FHP.