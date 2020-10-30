Brevard County polling site closed after workers test positive for COVID-19

article

An early voting location in Brevard County is temporarily closed after several workers tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday.

"In an abundance of caution and in consult with the Department of Health, Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott has temporarily closed the Palm Bay Administrative Office after election workers tested positive for coronavirus."

Officials say that because of safety protocols in place, voters did not have direct exposure with the affected workers.

RELATED: Check your county: Early voting in Central Florida ends this weekend

"We have been maintaining stringent safety protocols since the Presidential Preference Primary in March,” said Supervisor Scott. “It is a tribute to our strict safety measures that we have been able to process almost a half a million voters through the election process this year before having our first positive case.”

Early voting ends in Brevard County on Saturday, October 31.

Advertisement

Three early voting sites, two in Palm Bay and a third in West Melbourne, are all located less than 10 miles away from the temporarily closed Palm Bay Office.

Voters wishing to take advantage of early voting before Saturday’s deadline may visit any of the nine remaining sites. You can check the Supervisor of Elections website for locations.