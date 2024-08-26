Brian Battie released from hospital 3 months after deadly Sarasota shooting

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Former USF football player and Auburn running back Brian Battie is one step closer to being able to attend football games this fall.

Battie’s family said he had returned home after spending more than three months in the hospital after being hit by gunfire outside a Sarasota hookah lounge in May.

According to a post the family made on GoFundMe, Battie will continue his recovery in outpatient rehabilitation at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the next six to nine months.

The family also noted that Battie would soon undergo surgery to replace his left skull bone flap, which was removed to allow his brain to swell without the life-threatening risk of further complications.

According to his family, the surgery will require a night in the ICU, followed by a week or two back in intensive rehabilitation.

Brian Battie was critically injured when shots rang out at the Tallywood Centre Plaza located in the 3400 block of 17th Street around 3:30 a.m. on May 18.

Three others were also injured in the shooting and Brian Battie's brother, 24-year-old Tommie, was killed.

Darryl Bernard Brookins was arrested and charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm after the shooting. According to a probable cause affidavit, video footage shows Brookins walking toward Brian and Tommie Battie while immediately drawing a gun and shooting at the brothers.

According to the affidavit, both Battie brothers returned gunfire. That’s when the video shows the Battie brothers falling to the ground.

Battie attended Sarasota High School and Braden River High School, where he was on both football teams as a running back.

He then went onto start his collegiate football career at the University of South Florida. He transferred to Auburn last season, where he was named the top kick returner.

The Battie family stated, "We are forever thankful for the outstanding care and love our family was given by the amazing team of healthcare professionals at Sarasota Memorial."

In the GoFundMe post, Battie’s family said he wants to attend a few Auburn and USF football games this fall.

