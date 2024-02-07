Bridget Ziegler breaks silence on scandal at Sarasota School Board meeting

Dozens of people called for Bridget Ziegler's resignation again at Tuesday night's Sarasota County School Board meeting, prompting a response from the embattled board member.

The controversy stems from rape allegations levied against Ziegler's husband, former Florida GOP leader Christian Ziegler. The allegation was ultimately dropped, but police are investigating him for video voyeurism.

Bridget Zeigler admitted to having a previous consensual three-way sexual relationship with the woman her husband was accused of raping, but she was not present when the alleged rape took place.

Christian Zeigler was axed as the leader of the GOP party in Florida as a result of the investigation, and Bridget Ziegler faced a four-to-one vote to recommend her resignation from the school board.

After dozens more flustered community members filled the seats at a school board meeting on Tuesday and requested Bridget Ziegler's resignation, she took a moment to address the situation.

"I know it's been a long evening, and I want to thank the staff again for hanging in there," Ziegler said at the tail end of the meeting.

"I'm going to keep this very tight for many reasons, and much of the conversations that have come up in public comment. I will never address in these chambers because it has absolutely nothing to do with my role as a board member," she said.

"I have taken a lot of arrows. I know my colleagues up here have as well. It is not comfortable, but I also want to applaud Mrs. Rose for trying to raise the decorum because we do have important work"

"I do believe specific to sexual orientation and what have you, has no place in comments up here," she said. "Personal lives, families, all of those."

At one point in the meeting, one speaker, during public comment, got the microphone cut while she was criticizing Bridget Ziegler before Bridget Ziegler eventually consented for the microphone to be turned back on, and the speaker continued.

Bridget Ziegler finished her address at the end of the meeting by saying she probably had some more to say but does "look forward to our continued process and more comments and discussion around that."