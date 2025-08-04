British tourist accused of trying to drown daughter-in-law at Polk County resort: 'Couldn't control his anger'

The Brief A vacationer from England is accused of trying to drown his daughter-in-law while they were on vacation in Davenport. Investigators say the two were arguing over his grandchildren when the incident occurred in a vacation rental home swimming pool. Mark Raymond Gibbon, 62, of Beaconsfield, England, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and battery.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says a tourist from England may be spending more time in Florida than he planned after he tried to drown his daughter-in-law at a resort in Davenport.

The backstory:

Polk County deputies were called to the Solterra Resort on Pine Tree Trail in Davenport on Sunday to investigate a disturbance in a backyard swimming pool.

Investigators said witnesses told them that Mark Raymond Gibbon, 62, of Beaconsfield, England, was arguing with his 33-year-old daughter-in-law about his grandchildren when he tried to drown her while they were in the vacation rental home swimming pool.

Gibbon is accused of pushing and holding the victim's head underwater multiple times, preventing her from breathing.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the victim's 9-year-old daughter jumped into the pool in an attempt to stop Gibbon from drowning her mother.

The victim stated that Gibbon only stopped after a pair of sisters from Ohio, who were vacationing next door, said they had called the sheriff's office.

Gibbon was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and battery.

What they're saying:

"It's great that Polk County draws visitors from all across the world, but we expect vacationers to behave while they visit with us, just as we expect our lifelong residents to do the same," explained Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Because Mr. Gibbon couldn't control his anger, he may find himself spending a lot more time in Florida than he had anticipated."