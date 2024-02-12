Hernando County sanitation worker struck, killed while operating garbage truck

A Brooksville sanitation worker was killed in a crash while operating a garbage truck early Monday morning, according to city officials.

Ed Johnson, a long-time employee of the City of Brooksville Department of Public Works, died after a crash involving a garbage truck. According to FHP, the crash occurred in the area of Mondon Hill Road and North Broad Street.

According to the city, Johnson had previously retired after 15 years of service to the city but loved his work so much that he returned in April.

The city released the following statement, in part:

"Ed's dedication to his work, positive attitude, and friendly personality will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to his spouse, Mrs. Peggy Johnson, who lost her husband of many years. Please join us in sending thoughts and prayers at this time."