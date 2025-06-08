Brooksville house fire likely caused by charging lithium-ion batteries: HCFR

The Brief A Brooksville house fire on Saturday afternoon was likely caused by charging lithium-ion batteries inside the home, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. The two people inside the home were able to escape safely before calling 911, according to HCFR. Crews say that the damage from the fire was not bad enough to displace the residents.



Hernando County Fire Rescue was called to a home on the 800 block of Live Oak Dr. in Brooksville on Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out inside the home.

Crews say they believe that the fire started from charging lithium-ion batteries inside the house.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The two people inside the home were able to escape safely before calling 911, according to HCFR.

Crews say that the damage from the fire was not bad enough to displace the residents.

Hernando County Fire Rescue is warning people to not continuously charge lithium-ion batteries, especially inside your home.

What they're saying:

"As a safety reminder, do not continuously charge Lithium-ion batteries, especially inside your home, as when the battery fails they can create a very deadly gas release that can incapacitate people before overheating and spontaneously catch fire."

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

