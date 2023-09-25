Man arrested for homicide after Brooksville victim identified his shooter before dying: Deputies

article

A victim who was shot in Brooksville identified the man who shot him before dying from complications, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

On July 25, 2023, there was a shooting at the 800 block of Josephine Street in south Brooksville around 1:54 a.m., according to officials. Authorities say that the 911 caller stated that a person had been shot and was laying in the road.

Deputies say they arrived within minutes of receiving the call and found a man in the road. According to authorities, the man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office says paramedics quickly started helping the man who was taken to a nearby trauma center.

On Aug. 1, 2023, the victim gave detectives a statement which identified Qua'mondre Merriweather as the person who shot him, according to officials. The sheriff's office says that Merriweather was also known as "Puff."

The victim later died from shooting related injuries, according to HCSO.

Detectives conferred with the State Attorney's Office regarding the new information and say they were able to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Merriweather on Sept. 22, 2023.

Officials say that Merriweather was located and arrested. He was charged with 2nd degree homicide and felon in possession of firearm. His bond was set at none, according to authorities.

Deputies say that if Merriweather does get the opportunity to bond out of jail, he would be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. According to officials, Merriweather refused to speak to detectives about the case.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing.