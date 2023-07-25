Man found laying in road with gunshot wound in south Brooksville, deputies say

A man was shot by an unknown suspect in south Brooksville early Tuesday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Hernando County Fire Rescue say they responded to the 800 block of Josephine Street around 2 a.m after someone called 911 to report a shooting.

The caller said someone had been shot and was laying in the road.

Within minutes, deputies said they arrived to find a man in the road. They saw that he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officials say paramedics began helping the victim, and he was taken to a local trauma center.

The victim's condition is unknown, according to deputies.

Deputies say this is an active investigation as detectives follow up on leads, collect evidence and interview witnesses.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.

Tips are anonymous and a reward up to $5,000 cash is possible.