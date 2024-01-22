Brooksville woman crashes into tree during fatal crash: FHP

article

A 54-year-old Brooksville woman lost control of her car and crashed into a tree on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the woman was driving a Nissan Altima west on Wiscon Road around 7:45 a.m.

READ: Tampa man hit, killed after walking across US-41

According to FHP, the driver lost control of the car for unknown reasons and drove off the road.

Authorities say the car entered the north shoulder and hit a tree. According to troopers, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash.

The victim's names has not been released.