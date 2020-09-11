Broward, Dade ready to join rest of Florida in Phase 2 of reopening, governor says

article

The South Florida counties of Miami-Dade and Broward, hardest hit by the coronavirus, can finally move to Phase 2 of the reopening plan, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

Pointing to their success in reducing the spread of COVID-19, the governor says the state's final two counties are ready to catch up to the rest of the state, joining Palm Beach, which made the move last week.

South Florida saw some of the earliest community spread of COVID-19, likely tied to the cruise ship industry. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach account for 43% of the state's total cases and 42% of the total deaths.

Back in June, the governor said the rest of the state was ready for Phase 2, which at the time meant that stores and restaurants could expand capacity, personal services businesses and bars could reopen, and entertainment venues could once again host guests.

Since then, COVID-19 cases among young people prompted DeSantis to order bars closed again across the state. In a separate move last night, the governor said those, too, can also reopen.