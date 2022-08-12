Buccaneers fans have 3,600 new seats to choose from in RayJ after Krewe's Nest expansion

Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will notice some upgrades when they step inside Raymond James Stadium this season.

The team says a huge spike in demand for tickets prompted them to add thousands of seats, new food and drink options, and a fast entry option for certain fans.

Possibly the most notable addition to RayJ is 3,600 new seats above the south end zone, replacing what was a standing-room area. The additional seating brings the total crowd size to just under 70,000.

"We refer to it as our Krewe's Nest," explained Bucs COO Brian Ford. "It is the red seats in the secondary level above the main concourse. We're excited… We have the most passionate sports fans in Tampa, and we just can’t wait for them to come out and show their support for this year’s team."

Fans in the Krewe's Nest section will be able to stay in their seats while they order food and drinks from designated vendors.

Another addition for the 2022-'23 season is the fast entry area, but it's only for people who sign up for a new bank card.

New food options are also available this year, especially for fans in the Hyundai and East Stadium Clubs, where PDQ, Aussi Grill and other goodies will be available.

For fans like Lindsay Goodwin, the on-field action – and possibly another Super Bowl – can't get here soon enough.

"It is always great, like, who doesn’t want to see Tom Brady play live?" Goodwin asked.

The Buccaneers play their first pre-season game at RayJ against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, August 13.