Bucs rookie tight end Cade Otton catches up quickly after recovering from ankle surgery

Tight end Cade Otton is making his presence felt by finding the end zone. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie missed the entire offseason recovering from an ankle surgery, but he is catching up quickly.

"There was some time that I needed to adjust to the football movements," Otton told FOX 13 Sports. "Just being able to lock into every single rep watching helps a lot. So mentally I was ready. Just a couple practices physically, and I was ready to go."

The Bucs have hopes for this year's fourth round pick, and he's surrounded with a wealth of talent and experience to learn from. Cam Brate and Kyle Rudolph have more than 20 years of NFL experience between them.

"It's been really fun picking their brains about route running, blocking, every single facet of the game," said Otton. "They are really knowledgeable about and willing to help."

Training camp is the first time that Otton has been able to catch passes from Tom Brady. He admits he was a little star struck at first, but it's something he had to get over.

"We got here for Rookie Mini-Camp, and you see his locker, and you're like ‘oou’ like that's the guy," laughed Otton. "You can't just ‘oou’ and ‘aah’ forever. You gotta be ready to go and work and that's what has been great, working with him."

Otton is even working on his long snapping, knowing that Brate and Rudolph will be getting most of the action on offense. Otton just wants to help his team anyway he can.

"I just want to earn a spot on the team and contribute however I can to win a Super Bowl," said Otton. "That's the ultimate goal right now and I'll do whatever I can to work to that."