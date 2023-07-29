Bullard Family Foundation's Back to school bash helps thousands of Bay Area families

It's the largest back-to-school bash in the entire country, and it happened right here in Tampa on Saturday, thanks to the efforts of Thaddeus Bullard, who you may know as WWE's Titus O'Neil, his Bullard Family Foundation and their partnering organizations.



"You always hear the saying every time, If we could just reach one if we could just reach one, the world would be a better place. Well, we're able to reach thousands," Bullard said.

About 30,000, to be exact.

That's how many children, families, and even teachers packed Raymond James Stadium to get backpacks filled with all the school supplies they'll need in the classroom.

"Our goal is to make sure that when kids come to school, they can focus on fun and learning," said Deputy Superintendent of Hillsborough County Schools, Chris Farkas. "We're trying to give them all the basics they need to get to school, so that means the backpack and the supplies that come with it, but also health screenings to get them ready for their physical, a dental screening, vision screening, glasses."

Now in its sixth year, Thaddeus says he's continued to watch the need across the Bay Area grow.

As a child, he knew firsthand what it was like to make the most of what he and his family had.

He wants to minimize the stress and financial burden in any way he can.

"While we are definitely seeing a lot of prosperity in this area, we're also seeing a lot of people that have been left behind, and it's our job to bring each other up," Bullard stressed. "Everybody has issues, everybody has needs, and even some of those who have resources still have needs to try and figure out this thing called life."