Bay Area Bus drivers do dress rehearsal ahead of the first day of school

School bus drivers across the Bay Area are starting test runs ahead of the new school year.

It’s a chance for drivers to familiarize themselves with their routes and for districts to get their timing down before students come on board later this week.

That’s especially important in Hillsborough County where a school bus driver shortage will mean many drivers pulling double duty.

"What happens now is a lot of our bus drivers basically work more, so our bus drivers that are there basically will do double runs," said Hillsborough Schools Interim Superintendent Van Ayres on Friday. "I would tell our parents to expect on the first day of school, like any other year, there could be delays. So, bear with us as we get this school year kicked off."

File: School bus driver

The district is warning parents that some students could be up to an hour or two late getting to or from school in these first few weeks.

READ: Florida teacher shortage one of the worst in the country as new school year starts

Neither the bus driver shortage nor late running buses are problems that are unique to Hillsborough, which is one reason why most districts have introduced apps like ‘Here Comes The Bus’. The apps allow parents to track their kid’s bus and their student, who uses a ID card to scan their way onto the bus.

File: School bus

With millions of kids across the state heading back to school this week, AAA is reminding drivers to get ready to share the road.

There will be an increase in foot traffic around schools, especially in the morning and early afternoon.

READ: Pinellas County schools puts dent in bus driver shortage ahead of upcoming school year

Drivers should be prepared to slow down in school zones and to come to a complete stop if a bus extends its stop sign.

School bus driver helps students get on bus.

Motorists are required to stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and STOP arms extended.

All drivers moving in either direction on a two-way street must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children and the school bus stop arm is withdrawn.

READ: Hundreds of teacher vacancies in Hillsborough County with school starting next week

The only time traffic approaching an oncoming school bus does not need to stop, is if there is a raised barrier such as a concrete divider or at least five feet of unpaved space separating the lanes of traffic. In this scenario, drivers moving in the opposite direction do not have to stop for the bus (painted lines or pavement markings are not considered barriers). However, these motorists should slow down and watch for students loading or unloading from the bus.

File: School bus

Law enforcement will be out in full force at the start of the school year to make sure drivers are following the law and helping to keep kids safe- and they don’t have to stop drivers to ticket lawbreakers.

A new law that took effect in July allows school buses to be equipped with cameras that watch for drivers who pass the buses while the stop sign arm is out.

Drivers who are caught are looking at a $225 fine.