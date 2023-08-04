Pinellas County schools puts dent in bus driver shortage ahead of upcoming school year

Pinellas County School leaders say they’ve put a dent in the bus driver shortage and cut it nearly in half in just a few months.

According to Kevin Cobb, the bus driver trainer for the district, they need about 30 drivers to fill the empty seats, but that’s down from a shortage of about 70 in May.

"The Transportation Department as a whole right now is very excited about starting this year with having as many new drivers as we have and also with some of the changes that have been taking place," he said.

READ: Hundreds of teacher vacancies in Hillsborough County with school starting next week

According to Cobb, more than 30 people trained this summer to become a Pinellas County school bus driver. Brian O’Reilly is one of those people.

"You're a mentor because, as they said, you get on the bus every morning," O’Reilly said. "You're saying hello. These kids are coming on with maybe sad faces or something like that. You can bring a little cheer into their lives."

He said the pay raise was also enticing.

The school board increased drivers’ starting pay from $16.25 an hour to $19.79 in May to help with the shortage. More experienced bus drivers also now make $21.75 an hour.

MORE: Florida teacher shortage one of the worst in the country as new school year starts

Cobb said they’d also like 20 drivers in addition to the 30 that would fix the shortage as a cushion in case drivers get sick or take off. They’re in need of 50 to 60 bus assistants too.

According to Cobb, drivers have to have a minimum of five years of driving experience and a clean driving record to get a commercial driver’s license.

"Our number one goal every day when we set out and get crank this bus up is safe transportation for these students to and from school. That's our number one priority is safety," Cobb said.

Drivers are paid $15 an hour during the three-week training. They also get student management training, like how to deescalate situations, in addition to the driving training.

"It does take a special person. Not only are we driving this very large vehicle, but we're the first face that these two students see every single day, and we greet them with a smile. And that could set the tone for their whole education. So, we do make a very big impact on students’ lives," Cobb said.

EDUCATION: 'Social-emotional Learning' language revised in next year's budget by Sarasota County School Board

New hires also get a $1,000 signing bonus, $500 after completing and passing the commercial driver’s license class and $500 after completing the first school year.

Janine Gauvin is one of those new hires.

"I have just some innate joy and love that I’m looking to share, and it's a great opportunity for that because I know that I can perhaps affect someone in a positive way," she said.

Cobb said the district’s dispatchers were going through the routes Friday and are coming up with solutions if they can’t fill the remaining 30 spots. He said they hope there are minimal impacts, but are still recruiting drivers so the impacts are even less.

Those interested in becoming a school bus driver can apply on Pinellas County School Board’s website under the transportation page.