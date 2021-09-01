Busch Gardens closes for the rest of Wednesday due to rainy weather

It's been a soggy Wednesday morning, forcing Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to close for the rest of the day.

"Due to inclement weather, Busch Gardens will be closing at 11:30 a.m. today, September 1. We plan to reopen at 10 a.m. tomorrow, as scheduled," according to a Twitter post on the theme park's social media page.

The forecast shows there will be more rain moving onshore Wednesday afternoon, says FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

"Then it starts over again tomorrow," he said Wednesday morning. "The next couple of days, this is what we can expect. We also kind of needed some rain after having a below-normal August."