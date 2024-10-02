Business sets up fundraiser for Seaside Seabird Sanctuary on Indian Rocks Beach

Many of the Bay Area's beach neighbors, businesses and non-profit organizations are hurting after Hurricane Helene. The storm surge damaged several miles of the coast.

One of those organizations in recovery mode is the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, and neighbors pulled together on Wednesday to support them. For one of those neighbors, caring for wildlife is in her blood.

"I’m a licensed wildlife rehabber myself. I have 56 animals," Jill Horstmann said.

Her love of animals started at a young age with the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary in Indian Shores.

"They are really special to me," said Hortsmann. "I used to live out on the beach and used to go there every day as a kid."

She knows the small rescue, which saw three to five feet of storm surge come into the sanctuary, is hurting after Hurricane Helene.

"It’s destroyed. All their washers, dryers, hospital rooms are destroyed. Cages. It looks really, really bad," Horstmann explained.

Thankfully, they got all the animals out before the devastating storm. However, the damage they returned to was something they'd never seen before, and they can’t have the birds there for now.

"I can’t believe they got all their animals out," Horstmann said. "That’s the happiest part, but they want to get their animals back."

On Wednesday night, she helped host a fundraiser for the organization at Mad Hatter’s Kava Bar in St. Petersburg to help them cover the cost of cleanup.

"They are very important to me. They need cleaning supplies, garbage bags, bleach, gloves and anything you need to clean up," Horstmann explained.

She said as many of us recover from the storm, "things are rough for everybody right now. People lost everything." It’s important to remember organizations who help the smallest storm victims.

"All these rescues are hurting around here. Humans and the people, but we don’t want to forget about the animals too," Horstmann said.

You can drop off donations for the sanctuary at the Mad Hatter's Kava Bar. If you’re not able to donate, they just ask you to volunteer your time.

