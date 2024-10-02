Expand / Collapse search

LIVE: Governor DeSantis giving update on Helene recovery in Madeira Beach

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 2, 2024 11:17am EDT
Pinellas County
MADERIA BEACH, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at John's Pass Village in Madeira Beach on Wednesday morning. 

Adjutant General of Florida Major General John D. Haas and Florida Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly are expected to join DeSantis.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

FOX 13 News will be streaming live. Check back for updates.
                 
