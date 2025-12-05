Veterans honored for service, community work with Congressional Veteran Commendation Award in Sun City Center

The Brief Nineteen Tampa Bay area veterans received the Congressional Veteran Commendation Award on Thursday for their work in and out of the military. Republican U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan presented the award in Sun City Center.



A group of 19 veterans received the Congressional Veteran Commendation Award at a ceremony in Sun City Center on Thursday, recognizing the work they’ve done no matter how long they served.

The backstory:

Florida U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan, R-16th district, handed out the Congressional Veteran Commendation Award to 19 Tampa Bay area veterans on Thursday in Hillsborough County. The honor recognizes their work in and out of service, and the attention for the veterans was unexpected but well deserved.

"It is important for those who have sacrificed and then actually those that have gone before me, the World War II, the Korean, the Vietnam, they set the precedent for what we do in this generation," said Ret. MSG Brian Hammer, who served in the U.S. Army.

Hammer helps out the Sun City community through wellness checks and security. He said his wife nominated him for the honor.

"The award is very meaningful. It's something that I'll carry for the rest of my life. I've won many awards in the military and such, but this has got to be the highlight," said Hammer.

Dig deeper:

The veterans honored at the ceremony have done a lot with community work outside the service, including establishing addiction recovery programs, working with the Honor Flight program, teaching JROTC and acts of kindness like retired Army Major MaryAnn Rowe.

"I was very humbled. I felt like my contribution was so minimal compared to some of those," said Ret. Maj. MaryAnn Rowe of the U.S. Army. "I was really surprised that people would recognize that I just get in there and do stuff that needs to be done."

As Buchanan handed out the awards, it became a moment the retired service members will never forget.

"Just to be counted as part of a group of people who are so willing to give so much of their time and talents, to serve others is one of the most emotional things I can think of," said Rowe.

Big picture view:

The 19 local veterans honored served in the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy. Many of them fought in the Vietnam War, Gulf wars, and in Iraq and Afghanistan.

It’s a commitment Buchanan said is important.

"This goes in the congressional record. So, when we produce something, they get an award, they'll be there forever for their kids, grandkids, and great grandkids," said Buchanan.