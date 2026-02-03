'Call Anthony': The Tampa food creator putting mom-and-pop spots on the map

The Brief A local Tampa food creator is putting mom-and-pop spots on the map. Anthony Gilbert, known online as "Call Anthony," goes beyond food reviews — showing viewers where the restaurants are, what they feel like inside, and what you get for your money. To find Anthony’s videos: search for "Call Anthony" on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.



Bay Area food creator Anthony Gilbert — aka "Call Anthony" — uses social media to spotlight hidden, affordable mom-and-pop restaurants across Tampa Bay.

One post can make a real impact, driving new customers to longtime neighborhood staples.

Big picture view:

Anthony Gilbert, known online as "Call Anthony," goes beyond food reviews — showing viewers where the restaurants are, what they feel like inside, and what you get for your money.

FOX 13 tagged along as he visited "Auntie’s Soul Food and More," in East Tampa.

Owner Melissa Hayes has served comfort food — including oxtails, turkey wings, collard greens, mac and cheese, and cornbread — for nearly 15 years, but says even neighborhood staples can be easy to miss.

Why you should care:

Anthony grew up in East Tampa and says that’s why he does this — to spotlight mom-and-pop places people might otherwise pass by.

With nearly 150,000 followers across three platforms, the impact can be immediate. Hayes says after his video, customers lined up down the sidewalk, with new faces coming in from across the region.

Anthony focuses on affordability, portion size, and atmosphere in every video.

He believes supporting mom-and-pop restaurants helps keep dollars in local communities.

His message: don’t be afraid to stop in, meet the people and support family-owned businesses.

What you can do:

