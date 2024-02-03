Camp Champ offers visitors peaceful getaway in Zolfo Springs

It started out as just a family weekend getaway location, but then Chris Campion took some calls from friends who lived out-of-state asking to rent his property in the woods, and he wondered, "Why Not?"

It's not just the woods, it's the back woods "Old Florida" property in Zolfo Springs.

"The intention in the beginning was just to have a weekend place to go and enjoy our family," shared Campion. "It's a place where all families can come together to spend time together and reconnecting."

There are hiking trails, dirt roads for 4-wheeling, and a creek that leads to the Peace River for canoeing and kayaking.

Campion knows that the Peace River is full of treasures and the waterways make for great fossil hunting.

Naturally, the campground offers fishing, camping and just being out in nature under the stars.

"The importance to me, personally, I was really caught up in society's way of work, work, work, work... chase the dollar. I had lost the connection with our real purpose and what we're here for," he admitted.

But since opening up the campground, his perspective has changed.

"That's what this did for me, it reconnected me with what life's truly about," he shared. "We lose sight of what's really important, which is the connection of nature and family, your family and loved ones. Meeting new people."

It's an escape, and in that escape, there's a reset button for peace and tranquility.

"There's just something about it," Campion said. "There's just everything that I grew up with that you just don't see kids doing anymore."

Camp Champ is located at 510 Bronco Drive in Zolfo Springs, Florida. That's south of the actual city on Highway 17 south. For more information, click here.