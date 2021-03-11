Candlelight vigil held to honor fallen TPD officer

The community came together Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to honor and mourn Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen. Hundreds of people were at the emotional memorial.

It was a night of quiet reflection, with an undertone of pain. Along with Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen’s wife and three children, the community came together for support.

"Officer Jesse Madsen, badge number 507, is the 32nd Tampa Police Officer to die in the line of duty," said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

The 16-year veteran of the force was killed early Tuesday morning. Officials say Madsen intentionally placed his cruiser in the path of a car driving more than 100 miles-per-hour the wrong way down I-275.

It was that selflessness that moved total strangers to stand together and honor Madsen’s life Thursday.

"It’s a job, it’s an assignment that is not like any other, you have this big family that’s always backing you and you back them, so when we lose one, it hurts, whether you knew the person or not, and I did not know Officer Madsen," said retired TPD Officer, Scott Heims.

Madsen’s family joined the Chief to unveil his name etched into the memorial. The latest name added to the Roll Call of Honor, a lasting tribute and reminder to all of us.

"He put himself in that line to save other people," said Linda Unfried, a former HCSO employee. "They’re our first line of defense, I pray for them every night law enforcement, they need it."

Along with prayers, this night there were candles. A blanket of light that many hope is the start of the long journey to healing.

"His name is now written in stone and he will remain in our hearts forever," Dugan said.

A public funeral service for Officer Madsen is planned for next Tuesday at Idlewild Baptist Church. A private service with full military honors will be held later in the day at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

