Car bursts into flames on SR-400 during fatal crash: FHP

A 68-year-old Lakeland woman died after a crash east of County Road 579 on Sunday night, according to officials.

Troopers say just after 11 p.m., the Lakeland woman was driving her Ford Escape west on SR-400 in the center lane.

A 22-year-old Riverview man was driving his Honda Accord west in the center lane next to the Ford, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the Lakeland woman changed lanes and hit the Honda. Both cars went to the right and the Ford hit a concrete barrier, according to troopers.

FHP says the Honda burst into flames.

According to officials, the woman died at the scene of the crash, but the other driver was not injured.