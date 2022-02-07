Car crashes into Lealman home as deputies respond to report of burglary

article

Pinellas County deputies said there were no injuries after a car crashed into a home overnight.

Deputies said they were responding to 57th Avenue North in Lealman after receiving a report about a vehicle burglary in the area. When they arrived, they said the driver of a vehicle fled before crashing into the home at 3840 52th Avenue North.

Officials said there is structural damage to the front of the house.

There is no word yet on any arrests or charges.

Advertisement

READ: Troopers locate truck believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run; still searching for driver