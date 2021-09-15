Corvette crashes into rear of Hernando County school bus

article

Hernando County deputies said there were no children on a school bus when a vehicle crashed into it on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Coastal Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard in Spring Hill. According to the sheriff's office, there were minor injuries involved.

Provided by Hernando County Sheriff's Office

In photos shared by the agency, the front of the silver Corvette was underneath the rear of the school bus.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

