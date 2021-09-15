Expand / Collapse search

Corvette crashes into rear of Hernando County school bus

By FOX 13 news staff
Hernando County
Provided by Hernando County Sheriff's Office

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Hernando County deputies said there were no children on a school bus when a vehicle crashed into it on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Coastal Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard in Spring Hill. According to the sheriff's office, there were minor injuries involved.

In photos shared by the agency, the front of the silver Corvette was underneath the rear of the school bus.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

