Car crashes into St. Pete home after fleeing traffic stop

Two men are in custody after crashing into a house in St. Petersburg and then taking off, according to police.

St. Pete PD officers say it started with a traffic stop near the intersection of 49th Avenue North and 16th Street North.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers stopped a 2019 white Camaro. The driver took off and officers did not go after him.

But a short time later, the car crashed into a house on 19th Street North. The driver and passenger ran away and evaded police for a few hours.

Meanwhile, the fire department inspected the house to make sure it was safe. No one inside was hurt.

Officers said they found drugs in the car, and they found the suspects a short time later.

A full investigation is underway.