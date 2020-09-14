Car slams into Winter Haven gas station shop, killing customer inside

article

A gas station customer in Winter Haven died after a car slammed into the store where he was shopping Sunday morning.

According to Polk County deputies, it was just before 5 a.m. Sunday when a Kia Optima was speeding westbound on Havendale Blvd. As the driver approached the intersection with Idylwild Drive, he entered the eastbound lanes, drove over the curb, and entered the parking lot of the Marathon gas station there.

The sedan hit a Ford Mustang that was parked at the pumps, then plowed into the side of the gas station store.

William Clabough of Bartow was standing at the counter as the crash happened. The 52-year-old was pinned underneath the car when rescuers arrived. He later passed away at Winter Haven hospital.

The driver of the Kia was also hospitalized. Deputies have not publicly identified him yet but they say “speed and impairment are suspected” as factors in the crash, and they anticipate filing charges against him.

