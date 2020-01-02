Car veers off Courtney Campbell Causeway and crashes onto rocks

article

A 21-year-old Dunedin man was cited for careless driving after veering off the Courtney Campbell Causeway and landing on rocks beside the trail Thursday morning, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police said the driver was headed Eastbound on the Clearwater side of the bridge when he veered off the roadway and ended up with the front of the vehicle partially submerged in the Bay and the rest of the SUV on rocks alongside the trail.

There weren’t any injuries to the driver or anyone on the trail, police said.