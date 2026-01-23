Carbon monoxide leak sends 22 students to hospital in Winter Haven: Police

The Brief 22 students are being evaluated at Winter Haven Hospital after police say a carbon monoxide leak was detected outside of Cypress Junction Montessori School on Friday morning. 11 students were taken to Winter Haven Hospital by ambulance, and another 11 students were taken by a school bus. Crews have completed a thorough inspection and ventilation of the building and the air quality is clear.



22 students are being evaluated at Winter Haven Hospital after police say a carbon monoxide leak was detected outside of Cypress Junction Montessori School on Friday morning.

What we know:

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, the school was immediately evacuated after the carbon monoxide detector went off inside the school.

Firefighters at the scene confirmed the source of the leak was outside the school with a small bit of odor inside.

Officials said students who complained of any sort of distress were immediately evaluated by medical personnel on scene.

All parents have been notified by the school.

The remaining students and staff were safely escorted to an adjacent building not connected to the impacted structure.

Dig deeper:

Crews have completed a thorough inspection and ventilation of the building and the air quality is clear.

However, crews will remain on scene to continue evaluation out of an abundance of caution.