Career coach to employers: Hire an introvert, the personality of natural leaders

Skills are rarely the only quality hiring managers look for in a potential employee. Personality typically has a lot to do with who gets the job.

According to one study, extroverts are 25% more likely to land the top jobs.

"I absolutely see how that can be," said career coach Liz Lopez. "Someone who identifies as extroverted or has a behavior of extroverted will often be more comfortable talking about their own personal achievements in interviews."

She said introverts could be misunderstood during the hiring process.

"Their behavior may be a little more passive, a little more mellow," said Lopez.

However, research finds they may be better leaders.

Lopez said introverts typically prefer individual, one-on-one interactions and are more likely to bring collaborators in to solve problems. She offered advice for introverts who want to get a leg up on their extroverted competition.

"Making sure that, long term, they're cultivating relationships that can help them pursue opportunities and have people that will vouch for them as they move forward into their careers," said Lopez.

Because, she said, successful businesses need both.

"You need that combination of personalities to really give you diversity and an effective team dynamic," said Lopez.