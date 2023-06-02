Expand / Collapse search

Suspect armed carjackers arrested after crashing into police cruiser during pursuit, officers say

By FOX 13 News Staff
St. Petersburg
Police arrested Anthony Stump after they say he was suspected of carjacking along with a 17-year-old accomplice. 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A couple of good Samaritans became crime victims early Friday morning when they stopped to help a woman they thought was in distress and got carjacked. 

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the couple was flagged down by a 17-year-old girl at the intersection of 4th Ave N and 35th St N.

Officers say once they came to a complete stop, a man with a gun approached the vehicle, forced them out, and took off in the couple's car. 

After receiving a description of the stolen car, a Pinellas County deputy spotted it and began to chase it due to the violent nature of the crime. 

Investigators say the car crashed twice before coming to a complete stop at 17th Ave. NE and Bay St. NE.

Anthony Stump, 23, and the 17-year-old girl were arrested at the scene. 

Both have been charged with carjacking with a weapon or firearm. Stump has also been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer for driving the stolen car into a police cruiser during the chase. 

The carjacking is under investigation 