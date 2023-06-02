Suspect armed carjackers arrested after crashing into police cruiser during pursuit, officers say

article

A couple of good Samaritans became crime victims early Friday morning when they stopped to help a woman they thought was in distress and got carjacked.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the couple was flagged down by a 17-year-old girl at the intersection of 4th Ave N and 35th St N.

Officers say once they came to a complete stop, a man with a gun approached the vehicle, forced them out, and took off in the couple's car.

After receiving a description of the stolen car, a Pinellas County deputy spotted it and began to chase it due to the violent nature of the crime.

Investigators say the car crashed twice before coming to a complete stop at 17th Ave. NE and Bay St. NE.

Anthony Stump, 23, and the 17-year-old girl were arrested at the scene.

Both have been charged with carjacking with a weapon or firearm. Stump has also been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer for driving the stolen car into a police cruiser during the chase.

The carjacking is under investigation